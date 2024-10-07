Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB JP Duminy.

Coach JP Duminy rolls back the clock with sensational fielding display against Ireland | VIDEO

South African batting coach JP Duminy rolled back the clock when he stepped onto the field for the Proteas in the third and final ODI of the series against Ireland on Monday, October 7. With several South African players struggling due to the heat in Abu Dhabi, Duminy took the field as a substitute on a temporary basis at the fag end of Ireland's batting innings.

In the final over of the first innings, Duminy came to the field. Standing at short third, he made a brilliant save on the very first ball of the 50th over when Harry Tector's top edge tried evading the former all-rounder to his left.

Watch the video of Duminy fielding for the Proteas:

Duminy was an exceptional fielder in his heydays, known for superb athleticism and saves on the cricket field. The all-rounder hung his boots from cricket in 2019 after featuring in 199 ODIs, 81 T20Is and 46 Test matches. He is one of the 11 Proteas players with more than 5000 runs in the ODI format. Apart from 5117 ODI runs, Duminy has 2103 runs in Tests and 1934 runs in T20Is. He also has 132 wickets in all three formats.

Coming to the South Africa vs Ireland ODI, the Irish side opted to bat first in the third game. They are looking to avoid a series whitewash after already having conceded the series with two straight losses. Captain Paul Stirling starred with the bat and notched a few partnerships in his 88-run knock. He partnered with Andrew Balbirnie at the top for a 101-run stand and then for a 58-run association with Curtis Campher. While he fell with the team on 179, Harry Tector struck vital 60 runs. Campher (34) and Lorcan Tucker (26) also made vital contributions to the team.

Lizaad Williams was the star with the ball despite the heat in Abu Dhabi. He took 4/56 in his 10 overs. Ottneil Baartman and Andile Phehlukwayo also took two wickets each with Ireland ending on 284/9 in 50 overs.