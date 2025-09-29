Chris Woakes, England all-rounder, retires from international cricket after Ashes snub Chris Woakes represented England in 62 Tests, 122 ODIs and 33 T20Is in his 14-year-long career at the highest level. Woakes hadn't played white-ball cricket since the World Cup 2023 but until his shoulder injury at the Oval, was a regular in the Test side, at least in home assignments.

Birmingham:

England all-rounder Chris Woakes has bid international cricket adieu days after failing to find a spot in the Test squad for the Ashes series. Woakes, who made his debut for England in 2011 in T20I against Australia, went on to represent his national side in 62 Tests, 122 ODIs and 33 T20Is, while winning the ODI and T20 World Cups and 2019 and 2022, respectively and being the Ashes Player of the Series in 2023 at home. "Pleasure has all been mine, no regrets," Woakes quipped as he shared the emotional news with the world on Monday, September 29.

"The moment has come, and I've decided that the time is right for me to retire from international cricket," Woakes said in a long statement. "Playing for England was something I aspired to do since | was a kid dreaming in the back garden, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have lived out those dreams. Representing England, wearing the Three Lions and sharing the field with teammates over the last 15 years, many of whom have become lifelong friends, are things I'll look back on with the greatest pride.

"Making my debut in 2011 in Australia seems like yesterday, but time flies when you're having fun. Lifting two World Cups and being part of some amazing Ashes series is something I never thought was possible, and those memories and celebrations with my teammates will stay with me forever," the 36-year-old added.

The writing was on the wall as far as Woakes and his decision was concerned, following the Ashes snub and England men's managing director Rob Key confirming that the veteran all-rounder wasn't in their immediate plans, especially after the nasty shoulder injury. Even though Woakes opted against going for surgery after injuring his left shoulder on Day 1 of the Oval Test against India, the all-rounder is still on the road to recovery, one day at a time.

Key had mentioned that the injury probably happened at the wrong time for Woakes, with the Ashes in sight. Hence, the last sight for everyone for Woakes would be him battling it out with a broken hand, trying to help his side get across the line in a dogged fight against India, and ECB Chair Richard Thompson said that whatever happened on Day 5 of the Oval Test summed up Woakes as a character in a nutshell.

"The images of Chris walking out to bat with his arm in a sling to try and win a Test match this summer reflected how much he cared about playing for his country and being the best team-mate he could be," Thompson said in an ECB statement.

"He has been a gentleman off the field, with the skills and fierce determination to win on it, regularly rising to the occasion on the biggest stage with bat as well as ball. There are so many special memories, from brilliance with the new ball in the 2019 World Cup and winning the T20 World Cup in 2022 to his series-changing impact in the 2023 Men’s Ashes which earned him the player of the series honour," he added.

Woakes took 192 wickets in his Test career and over 200 in white-ball cricket but his only century - unbeaten 137 against India at Lord's - would be one of his findest memories in an England shirt. The all-rounder confirmed that he will continue to play in the County Championship and explore opportunities in franchise cricket, having already signed for MI Emirates for the upcoming season of ILT20.