'It was chaos!': Chris Morris reveals scenes in Rajasthan Royals camp after IPL suspension

'It was chaos!': Chris Morris reveals scenes in Rajasthan Royals camp after IPL's suspension

The 2021 IPL was suspended on Tuesday amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the country. Four participating franchises confirmed positive cases within their camps, which led to the eventual postponement of the tournament.

South African all-rounder Chris Morris, who represents Rajasthan Royals in the tournament, revealed the tension among the players when the decision to postpone the IPL was announced.

“The moment we heard that, when players are testing positive, inside the bubble, then everyone starts asking questions," Morris said in an interview with South African outlet IOL.

“The alarm bells definitely started going off for all of us.”

Morris revealed that it was "chaos" when the tournament was suspended, adding that the players from England were "panicking" because of unavailabilty of quarantine rooms in the country.

“I was chatting to our team doctor, whose room was across the hallway from my mine in the hotel, and Kumar (Sangakarra, the Royals’ head coach) came around the corner, and drew his finger across his throat, and then we knew it was over,” said Morris. “And then it was chaos!”

“The England guys especially were panicking because they needed to isolate in hotels in England first, and apparently there weren’t any rooms.”

The all-rounder, who became the most expensive player in the tournament's history during the auction earlier this year, also lauded the Rajasthan Royals management for handling the situation carefully.

“The Royals’ management were brilliant, they had their fingers on the pulse, made everyone feel as comfortable as possible," said Morris.

"I know poor Gerald (Coetzee) was panicking a bit, I mean he’s only 20 and all this is going on. I tried to keep him under my wing a bit and made sure he was ready when the 12.30am pick up came at the hotel. It was eerie, it was just a handful of us in that whole hotel at the time.”