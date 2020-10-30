IPL 2020: Chris Gayle scores 31st IPL fifty during KXIP-RR clash

Image Source : @IPL File photo of Chris Gayle with KXIP skipper KL Rahul (right)

Chris Gayle continues his great form in IPL 2020 as he shot his third fifty of the season while Kings XI Punjab took on Rajasthan Royals in a crucial encounter in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

The burly Jamaican reached his half-century in style when he shot Rahul Tewatia for a six over cover region in the 11th over. Gayle took just 33 deliveries to celebrate his third fifty in just six innings.

The 41-year-old southpaw four sixes and as many fours to reach the mark.

Sent into bat first, KXIP were in trouble from word go after Mandeep Singh (0 off 1) failed to deal with a quick bouncer from Jofra Archer, prompting a diving catch from Ben Stokes running from the point with the scoreboard reading 1/1.

However, skipper KL Rahul and no. 3 Chris Gayle shouldered the responsibility of scoring from there on with the latter being the aggressor of the two. The duo took the side past 50 runs by the end of the powerplay; smashing five boundaries and three sixes.

Rajasthan did make a costly error of dropping Gayle in the fourth over of the innings when Varun Aaron’s short delivery took top edge of Gayle bat with Riyan Parag dropping it at deep square leg with two fielders coming under it. t Parag off guard there. Got both hands but couldn't hold onto it.

Post powerplay, Gayle ensured that big hits kept coming in every over as he raced to his third fifty in 35 deliveries to put KXIP in a dominant position in the game.

