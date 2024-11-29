Cheteshwar Pujara suggests change in India's batting order as Rohit Sharma comes in for pink-ball Test

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma.

Cheteshwar Pujara wants India to stick to the same opening pair that laid the foundation of the 295-run win in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth.

The pair of Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul had added 201 runs for the first wicket in the second innings of the series opener but with Rohit Sharma, now, back as the designated captain there is uncertainty around India's batting order leading into the second Test match at the Adelaide Oval.

Pujara has suggested that India should continue to open with Rahul and Yashasvi, with Rohit coming in at three and Shubman Gill, if fit, at five.

However, he also mentioned that if the captain wants to open then Rahul should come at three and Gill can drop down to five.

"I think, for some reason if we can carry on with the same batting order like KL and Yashasvi to open, Rohit could come in at three, and Shubman could come in at five," Pujara told ESPNcricinfo. "If Rohit wants to open, KL should bat at No. 3. Nothing later than that. I think he has to bat top of the order because it suits his game really well. I hope we don't tinker around with that."

Pujara believes that Gill has got the game to bat at No five in the red-ball format and therefore it won't be a bad move for the pink-ball Test.

"Ideally No. 5. Because it allows him to come in at a time, even if we lose two wickets early, he is someone who can negotiate the new ball," Pujara added. "But if he walks in after, say, 25 or 30 overs, he can play his shots. He can play his natural game. And in case we lose the first three wickets early, Gill walks in and saves Rishabh Pant for the old ball. [Pant] doesn't have to face the new ball. I wouldn't want him to walk in to bat when the ball is hard and new."