Sunday, January 07, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Cheteshwar Pujara smashes double hundred to make case ahead of India's squad announcement for England series

Cheteshwar Pujara smashes double hundred to make case ahead of India's squad announcement for England series

Cheteshwar Pujara scored an unbeaten double-hundred for Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy clash against Jharkhand. Pujara has hit his 17th double ton in first-class cricket. His knock comes ahead of India's Test squad announcement for the England series.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: January 07, 2024 15:22 IST
Cheteshwar Pujara
Image Source : GETTY Cheteshwar Pujara.

India's veteran cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara on Sunday smashed a double-century in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season for his domestic side Saurashtra in a game against Jharkhand. Pujara slammed 243 off 356 balls in a stroke-filled innings with 30 boundaries on Day 3 of the clash. 

Pujara, who is not in the Indian team in the new World Test Championship cycle, has made a case ahead of Test squad announcement for the England series. Pujara last played for India in the WTC 2023 final against Australia and was not picked in the squad for the West Indies series and the South Africa series in the new cycle of 2023-25. 

His stroke-filled double ton saw Saurashtra amass 578/4 before the skipper Jaydev Unadkat declared the innings. He got to his double ton in 317 balls with a single on the leg side off Shahbaz Nadeem. Pujara remained unbeaten on 157 at the end of Day 2 when his team finished at 406/4. 

This was Pujara's 17th first-class ton, which brings him level with Mark Ramprakash and Herbert Sutcliffe. Pujara is only behind Don Bradman, Wally Hammond and Patsy Hendren on the list now.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News