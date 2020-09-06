Image Source : IPLT20.COM Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020 Full Schedule: MS Dhoni's Yellow Army will take on arch-rivals MI in opener

Last year's Runner-Ups Chennai Super Kings will lock horns against arch-rivals and defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opening game of IPL 2020 on September 19.

CSK will look to take the revenge of last year's final where they lost by one-run to Mumbai. They were called the 'Daddy Army' when they returned to the Indian Premier League in 2018. However, Dhoni's men defied the odds to lift the IPL title for the third time in the franchise's history.

Led by MS Dhoni, the CSK reached the final of the inaugural season of the IPL but were defeated by Shane Warne's Rajasthan Royals. However, throughout the league, Dhoni's team emerged as one of the most consistent performers. They won their first title in 2011, and are the only side to win successive IPL tournaments. In addition, the side has reached eight IPL finals so far, which is the highest by any team in the league.

In the IPL auctions, Chennai Super Kings invested heavily in bowlers. The side acquired the services of Indian spinner Piyush Chawla for 6.75 Cr, who spend a majority of his IPL career at Kolkata Knight Riders. The Chennai Franchise also spent INR 5.5 crore on 21-year-old all-rounder Sam Curran. Josh Hazlewood will represent CSK in the 2020 IPL as well, as the side grabbed him at his base price of INR 2 Crore.

Meanwhile, CSK will miss the services of their experienced middle-order batsman Suresh Raina and off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, who opted out of the tournament due to personal reasons.

Here is CSK's complete schedule for IPL 2020:

SAT 19 September 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi | Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings

TUE 22 September 7:30 PM Sharjah | Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings

FRI 25 September 7:30 PM Dubai | Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

FRI 2 October 7:30 PM Dubai | Chennai Super Kings vs SunRisers Hyderabad

SUN 4 October 7:30 PM Dubai | Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings

WED 7 October 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings

SAT 10 October 7:30 PM Dubai | Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore

TUE 13 October 7:30 PM Dubai | SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings

SAT 17 October 7:30 PM Sharjah Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings

MON 19 October 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi | Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

FRI 23 October 7:30 PM Sharjah Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians

SUN 25 October 3:30 PM Dubai | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings

THU 29 October 7:30 PM Dubai | Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders

SUN 1 November 3:30 PM Abu Dhabi | Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage