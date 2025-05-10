Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad shortlisted to host remainder of IPL 2025 Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad are shortlisted to host the remainder of the IPL 2025. However, it remains unclear if the tournament will be played in the ongoing month or a new timeline will be chosen to host the remaining matches.

New Delhi:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials have shortlisted Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad for the remainder of the IPL 2025. The tournament was halted midway after Pakistan infiltrated India’s airspace and attempted to launch a scathing attack. However, they were far from being successful, as the Indian defence system managed to hunt down all the drones and missiles that crossed the border.

Nevertheless, keeping the safety of everyone in mind, BCCI decided to suspend the IPL for one week. Vice President Rajeev Shukla mentioned that moving the tournament outside India is not something that the board considered, and now, as per a report by ESPNcricinfo, the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad have been shortlisted.

Even though BCCI officials have shortlisted these venues, it remains difficult for the board to organise the IPL in a week. Several franchises have already confirmed that they are waiting for a new window for the tournament to be hosted. The BCCI officials haven’t finalised on that yet, since the availability of the foreign cricketers will be in jeopardy if the cash-rich league is hosted in a different timeline.

Notably, multiple Australian cricketers have already left India following the decision to suspend the IPL. Nevertheless, the franchises remain optimistic that the players will be returning to India in case the tournament resumes anytime soon.

Meanwhile, a total of 57 matches were played in the ongoing season. The 58th match between Punjab and Delhi in Dharamsala was called off due to Pakistan’s attack. Only 16 matches are now left, including four of the playoffs. The final was supposed to play at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata but due to the new development, it is in jeopardy. BCCI however hasn’t issued any statement confirming the development.