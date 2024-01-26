Friday, January 26, 2024
     
Changes in Pakistan Cricket Board not reason for team's poor on-field performance: PCB acting chairman

The acting chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board Shah Khawar interacted with the media on Friday. He said that the changes in the PCB are not affecting the team's performance on the field. Khawar also opened on the topic of how their players are being lured into foreign leagues.

New Delhi Published on: January 26, 2024 15:08 IST
The Pakistan Cricket Board's acting chairman Shah Khawar has stated that the frequent changes in the country's cricket board are not the reason for the team's poor performances on the cricket field. Shah addressed the media and also threw light on the players getting lured by foreign leagues.

“I don’t think changes in the board in the last year have affected the team. It might be a minor reason, but there are other other factors and once the new board of governors is formed and the new chairman takes charge, they will look into this," he told media.

Khawar also said that the Ministry of Inter-provincial Coordination or the government does not interfere in the matters of the cricket team. "It is a wrong impression that the ministry of inter-provincial coordination or government interferes in cricket affairs or is taking decisions.

"The patron in chief of the board, as per powers vested in him and laid out in the PCB constitution, has taken decisions and is authorised to do this," he added.

He also added that Mohammad Hafeez informed him that players were more worried about white-ball league contracts than about their national team. "This is an issue which needs serious reflection because while we don’t want players to suffer financially, it is also important to make them realise, especially those centrally contracted to the board, that their first priority should always be the national team," he added.

"Hafeez was in the board offices and he wished to see me, so I met him with chief selector, Wahab Riaz and the chief operating officer Salman Naseer and he informally conveyed his concerns to us. He also wanted to know about some dues from the board as he had gone on a one month contract which expired on 15th December," the acting chairman said.

