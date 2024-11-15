Champions Trophy: ICC asks BCCI to provide reasons to not tour Pakistan, Indian board likely to respond soon

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli during the ICC Champions Trophy game on June 4, 2017 in Birmingham

The speculations over the venue for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 soared up after the ICC reportedly asked BCCI to provide their reasons to not tour Pakistan for the ninth edition of the tournament. The Pakistan Cricket Board approached the ICC after the BCCI confirmed their decision to not travel to Pakistan due to security concerns.

The ICC has reportedly asked the PCB to provide their confirmation on a potential hybrid model where India will be playing all of their games at a neutral venue. In their reply, Pakistan's board asked the ICC to provide a written explanation from the BCCI to provide their reasons for not travelling to Pakistan.

India last travelled to Pakistan in 2008 and the competitive meetings between two Asian giants are limited to only ICC tournaments since 2013. However, Pakistan travelled to India for the ICC ODI World Cup last year but the BCCI has been reluctant to send their team to the neighbouring country due to various security concerns.

Pakistan agreed to a hybrid model for the Asia Cup last year where India played their games in Sri Lanka. The BCCI has requested a similar model for the Champions Trophy and also asked the ICC to pick a neutral venue for the final regardless of the two finalists.

Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates are reportedly being considered for the alternative venues if Pakistan agree to a hybrid model or completely pull out of the tournament. The high-profile cricketing boards are also backing the BCCI's request for a hybrid model and are prepared to pull out of the tournament if the ICC's final decision comes in Pakistan's favour.

The ICC is expected to announce their decision regarding the venue model and schedule on November 22. The tournament will begin on February 19 and the final has been scheduled on March 19.