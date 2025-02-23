Champions Trophy 2025 updated points table: Check latest standings after India vs Pakistan Dubai clash Virat Kohli slammed his 51st ODI century as he helped India beat Pakistan in their Champions Trophy 2025 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India have registered two out of two wins in the tournament and have one foot inside the semifinals. Check the points table after the match.

India made light work of arch-rivals Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2025 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, February 23. Led by Virat Kohli's stellar knock, the Men in Blue chased down a middling 242-run target against the Men in Green.

India have now registered back-to-back wins in the tournament as they had earlier breezed past Bangladesh in their opener. With this win, India have kept one foot inside the semifinal and have knocked Pakistan all but out of the tournament.

Virat Kohli slammed a brilliant hundred as he led India's charge with the bat in the 242-run chase. Kohli got to his 51st ODI hundred with the winning shot, a four over covers, to take India home with six wickets in hand and 45 balls to go.

India take top spot in Group A

The Indian team has now taken the top spot in Group A as they have leapfrogged New Zealand from the pole position. The Men in Blue have four points from two matches with a Net run rate of +0.647, while the Kiwis have two points from their lone outing with an NRR of +1.200. Bangladesh are third in Group A, having zero points in their only fixture against India, while Pakistan are rock bottom with zero points in two matches and an NRR of -1.087.

South Africa keep top spot in Group B

Meanwhile, South Africa are in the first spot in Group B with two points from their only outing with an NRR of +2.140, while Australia are second with as many points in as many games with an NRR of +0.475. England occupy the third spot, while Afghanistan are at bottom spot.

Group A Points table

Team Matches Won Loss Points NRR India 2 2 0 4 +0.647 New Zealand 1 1 0 2 +1.200 Bangladesh 1 0 1 0 -0.408 Pakistan 2 0 2 0 -1.087

Group B Points table