Champions Trophy 2025: PCB willing to agree for hybrid model, India likely to play their games in UAE - Report

Image Source : AP India were earlier scheduled to play all their matches in Lahore before PCB dropped its guard

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has dropped its guard down and is now willing to host the next year's Champions Trophy in a hybrid model. For the longest time, the PCB was adamant about hosting the ICC tournament in Pakistan in its entirety. Since there was no confirmation from the Indian government and the BCCI regarding any change from the schedule, it seemed like the unthinkable might happen, however, the PCB has agreed to adjust and India are likely to play their matches in the UAE.

As per a PTI report, India would play its matches in Dubai or Sharjah, in all likelihood. However, the tentative schedule might have Lahore as the venue for India's matches, which was earlier agreed upon for the ease of movement for the Men in Blue or just the dates with no venues.

"The PCB feels that even if Indian government does not clear the tour to Pakistan slight adjustments can be made to the schedule, as in all probability India would play its matches in Dubai or Sharjah,” a PCB source was quoted as saying to PTI. "The PCB has discussed with the ICC the tentative schedule which they sent some months back and wants the same schedule announced on 11 November.

However, the source did confirm that the PCB wants the BCCI to give it in writing their final decision regarding travelling to Pakistan so that they can go ahead with the further arrangements of the same.

“It has told the ICC that since a back-up plan is already in place with a revised budget there is no sense in delaying releasing a tentative schedule of matches. The PCB wants the BCCI to give in writing whether they get permission from their government or not to send their team to Pakistan,” the source further added.

India didn't travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup last year as well and Sri Lanka was the backup venue for the games featuring the World Cup and Champions Trophy losing finalists. Pakistan, however, did send their team to India for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup last year.

As per the tentative schedule, India are scheduled to take on Pakistan on March 1 in Lahore with the tournament set to kick off on February 19. Pakistan are slated to take on New Zealand in the opener in Karachi with the final scheduled for March 9 in Lahore.

(With PTI inputs)