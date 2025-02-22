Champions Trophy 2025: PCB in discussions with ICC after Pakistan’s omission from broadcast logo The PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) has demanded an answer from the ICC after Pakistan's name was omitted from the Champions Trophy broadcast logo in the India-Bangladesh clash in the UAE.

The PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) recently came forward and demanded an explanation from the ICC after Pakistan’s name was omitted in the Champions Trophy branding during the live broadcast of the India and Bangladesh clash in Dubai. Interestingly, the logo in the top left corner of the broadcast carried the name of the tournament but did not feature Pakistan's name, who are the hosts, throughout the game.

It is worth noting that Pakistan's name was only excluded from the India-Bangladesh clash in Dubai, and Pakistan's name featured in the other games of the competition so far, including the season opener between Pakistan and New Zealand.

As per reports, the PCB is upset with the whole situation and have demanded assurance from the ICC that the same will not happen again. On the other hand, the ICC have informed the PCB that Pakistan’s name exclusion was just a technical error.

However, the ICC's response has reportedly left the PCB unsatisfied, as the graphics are provided to the live feed well in advance and are produced by UK-based Sunset & Vine under ICC's supervision. Despite the PCB's dissatisfaction over the issue, the ICC have maintained their stance and have ensured the board that the error will not happen again and that Pakistan’s name will be present under the logo regardless of whether the match is being held in Pakistan or in the UAE.

It is interesting to note that Pakistan's troubles don’t end on the tournament logo but extend onto the playing field as well. The side failed to win their first game of the competition. Led by Mohammad Rizwan, the Men in Green took on New Zealand in the season opener of the Champions Trophy 2025. The side was completely overpowered by the Black Caps, posting a total of 320 runs in the first innings. During the run chase, Pakistan only managed to score 260, losing the game by 60 runs. With a loss in their very first game, the Men in Green will next take on arch-rivals India on February 23.