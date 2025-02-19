Champions Trophy 2025: India’s predicted XI for clash against Bangladesh With the Indian team all set to kick off their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign by taking on Bangladesh, let us have a look at the predicted playing XI for the side in the upcoming game.

The Indian team are all set to kick off their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign. Led by Rohit Sharma, the side will hope to kick start their campaign with a win. It is worth noting that India will take on Bangladesh in their first game of the season. Both sides will lock horns in game 2 of the tournament at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, February 20.

Ahead of the clash, many fans have been wondering how India's lineup could fare for the side in the second game of the tournament. There is no doubt that the Men in Blue have a star-studded lineup, with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and many stars in the squad; the side has come forward as one of the biggest favourites to go all the way.

It is worth noting that the Indian team will be coming into the Champions Trophy 2025 on the back of excellent performances in the ODI series against England recently. Taking on Jos Buttler's men at home, India managed to win every single game and clean sweep the visitors.

On the back of a comfortable win against England, the Indian team will hope to approach the Champions Trophy with confidence. Taking on the spirited Bangladesh in the first game of the season could prove to be a daunting task; however, the Men in Blue's recent performances could pave the way for the side looking to register a win.

India's lineup in the upcoming game could depend a lot on conditions. However, the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shubman Gill would most likely be seen in action as India kick off their campaign.

India's predicted XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh