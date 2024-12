Follow us on Image Source : ICC PCB/X ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to begin on February 19

The latest ICC meeting to solve the dilemma regarding the Champions Trophy 2025 venue was reportedly postponed again on Thursday. Despite the consistent efforts from the ICC to bring the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) into the fold for the hybrid model, there is no official progress.

The newly-appointed ICC Chairman Jay Shah held his first meeting at the global cricket body's headquarters in Dubai to discuss the potential hybrid model for the upcoming tournament.

More to follow...