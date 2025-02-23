Champions Trophy 2025: How can Pakistan qualify for semi-finals despite big loss against India? Read to find out how Pakistan can qualify for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals despite having lose their first two games of the tournament.

The rut continued for Pakistan Cricket as the side lost yet another game in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. After a hefty loss against New Zealand in the season opener of the tournament, the Men in Green took on arch-rivals India in game 5 of the competition.

However, Pakistan failed to register a win once again. After being limited to a score of 241 runs in the first innings, Pakistan failed to defend their total as India won the high-octane clash by four wickets. With the Men in Green losing their second game of the tournament, many have been wondering what chances the hosts hold to qualify for the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy 2025. Despite popular belief, the men in green have some chance of making it to the semis.

However, they are now completely dependent on the results of other matches. Interestingly, Pakistan will have to win their final game against Bangladesh, and then if New Zealand goes on to lose their next two games against Bangladesh and India, the Men in Green’s chances will be alive. If New Zealand loses their next two games and Pakistan wins their final, this would mean that the hosts would finish with two points in the group stage, and with the help of a better run rate, they can make it into the Champions Trophy semi-final.

Speaking of the game between India and Pakistan, it was the performance of Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya in the first innings which helped India limit Pakistan to a subpar total. Furthermore, a good start of 46 runs by Shubman Gill and a mammoth ton by Virat Kohli during the run chase ensured the win for the Men in Blue. For their next games in the tournament, India will be taking New Zealand, whereas Pakistan will lock horns against Bangladesh.