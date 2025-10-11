Chamari Athapaththu stretchered off in chase against England in World Cup 2025 Chamari Athapaththu left the field early in the second innings during their chase against England in the Women's World Cup 2025 clash at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Athapaththu was stretchered off and retired hurt on seven.

Sri Lanka captain and star batter Chamari Athapaththu was stretchered off early in the second innings of their clash against England in the World Cup 2025 on Saturday, October 11.

The Sri Lankan skipper went down at the non-striker's end after completing a single in the sixth over of her team's 254-run target at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. Athapaththu was seen holding her right leg and was in pain with the physio coming out to treat her.

While the physio attended her, Athapaththu's pain seemed not to have come down, and she was stretchered off the ground, retired hurt. Her team was slow off the blocks as they had put only 18 on the board when the skipper went back in the sixth over. In what can be a good news for the Sri Lankan fans is that Chamari Athapaththu is undergoing treatment on her cramp in her right leg, as per the Sri Lanka cricket and it does not seem to a hamstring injury.

Sri Lanka are looking to pull off an upset over the 2017 champions England, having defeated them only once in their previous 20 meetings in ODIs. England had earlier put up 253/9 on the board after a record-breaking century from captain Nat Sciver-Brunt.

The English skipper set the tone in her team's charge with the bat, while she found few partners staying with her. Sciver-Brunt and former skipper Heather Knight put up a 60-run stand for the third wicket to take the team over 100. Despite there not being many partnerships, the English side managed to cross 250 with he skipper making a run-a-ball 117.

England entered this clash on the back of two wins in as many matches, while the Asian champions have just one point from their first two games, which came due to their abandoned fixture against Australia.

England defeated South Africa in their opener after bowling them out for just 69 before getting the better of Bangladesh in their second clash. Sri Lanka, co-hosts of the tournament, kicked off the World Cup with a loss to India before an abandoned game against the Aussies saw them share points.