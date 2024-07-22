Chamari Athapaththu shatters major records en route to her century vs Malaysia in Women's Asia Cup 2024

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vishmi Gunaratne and Chamari Athapaththu.

Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu has shattered several records on way to her century against Malaysia in the ongoing Women's Asia Cup 2024. Athapaththu is on an insane run-scoring spree as she has smashed her second T20I ton in six matches in the format.

Athapaththu has been instrumental in her team's recent success. She has shouldered the responsibility once again in her team's second match of the Asia Cup 2024 against Malaysia. Athapaththu dazzled her way to an unbeaten 69-ball 199 and took the Lankan Lions to 184/4 in their 20 overs.

Athapaththu has become the first player in the history of the Women's Asia Cup to smash a century in the format. The previous highest score in the Women's tournament belonged to former Indian skipper Mithali Raj, who made 97* during the 2018 Asia Cup against Malaysia.

Highest individual scores in Women's T20 Asia Cup:

1 - Chamari Athapaththu: 119* vs Malaysia in July 2024

2 - Mithali Raj: 97* vs Malaysia in June 2018

3 - Harshitha Samarawickrama: 81 vs Thailand in October 2022

4 - Jemimah Rodrigues: 76 vs Sri Lanka in October 2022

5 - Jemimah Rodrigues: 75* vs UAE in October 2022

The Sri Lankan captain has also become the first player to score a century in Women's T20Is in Sri Lanka. Before this, no women's player could breach the triple-digit mark in Sri Lanka in the format. This is also her career-best knock in the format going past her 113-run knock against Australia women in September 2019.

Athapaththu has also created the record for scoring the most sixes in an innings in a Women's Asia Cup match. She smashed seven maximums in her stroke-filled knock and went past the next best Shafali Verma by a margin of four more sixes.