CPL 2024 Playoffs: Teams, squads, fixtures, match timings, live streaming - all you need to know

Guyana Amazon Warriors suffered a 74-run defeat, however, they not only ensured that they finished in the top two but also topped the table by reaching certain targets to achieve both milestones in the 2024 edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). This just shows how dominant the defending champions have been throughout the tournament. However, the defeat to the Knight Riders exposed the chinks in their armour, which Saint Lucia Kings, another consistent side in CPL 2024 can look to exploit.

The Knight Riders, however, have found some form late in the tournament riding on Nicholas Pooran's magical run in T20 cricket. TKR will fancy their chances against the Barbados Royals, who have lost four matches in a row, in the eliminator even though no side can be taken lightly in the knockouts. Here's everything you need to know about the CPL 2024 playoffs, which promise to be crackling-

CPL 2024 Playoffs schedule (all matches in Guyana)

Eliminator - Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Royals - October 2

Qualifier 1 - Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Saint Lucia Kings - October 3

Qualifier 2 - Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1 - October 4

Final - Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2 - October 6

Squads

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azam Khan, Shai Hope(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Moeen Ali, Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Dwaine Pretorius, Gudakesh Motie, Junior Sinclair, Imran Tahir(c), Raymon Reifer, Shamar Joseph, Tim Robinson, Kevlon Anderson, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Matthew Nandu, Kevin Sinclair

Saint Lucia Kings: Faf du Plessis(c), Johnson Charles, Tim Seifert(w), David Wiese, Roston Chase, Aaron Jones, Sadrack Descarte, Alzarri Joseph, Ackeem Auguste, Khary Pierre, Noor Ahmad, Mikkel Govia, Matthew Forde, McKenny Clarke, Johann Jeremiah, Khari Campbell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Trinbago Knight Riders: Jason Roy, Shaqkere Parris, Nicholas Pooran(w), Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard(c), Tim David, Keacy Carty, Nathan Edwards, Akeal Hosein, Waqar Salamkheil, Terrance Hinds, Chris Jordan, Sunil Narine, Mark Deyal, Jayden Seales

Live telecast and streaming

All the four playoff games of CPL 2024 will have a 4:30 AM IST start. The CPL 2024 playoff matches will have a live broadcast on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD while the live streaming will be available on the Fancode app and website.