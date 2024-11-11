Captain Buttler strikes form on return after a duck, in belligerent display in 2nd T20I; England take 2-0 lead

Follow us on Image Source : AP Jos Buttler smashed a 45-ball 83 as England made a mockery of 159-run target in the second T20I against the West Indies

England captain Jos Buttler returned to top gear in just his second match in four months as after a duck in the T20 series opener, the wicketkeeper batter at his new batting position (No 3) bullied the West Indies into submission in the second T20I on Sunday, November 10 (local time). Buttler, who was released by his IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, slammed a 45-ball 83 as England chased down a target of 159 with 31 balls to spare.

After struggling with a calf injury for four months no-less, Buttler's exile ended with an unfortunate first ball duck in the series opener in Barbados on Saturday, November 9. Since Buttler was batting at his new number and in a new role (just as a batter), the eyebrows were quick to be raised before returning to their position as Buttler reminded everyone that he is still there.

England have struggled recently in white-ball cricket failing to defend ODI World Cup and T20 World Cup titles in 12 months and their results, especially in 50-over cricket paint a bleak picture. However, before Brendon McCullum takes charge as all-format coach in January, the results in T20Is will be heartening.

Phil Salt may have gotten out for a duck on Sunday but his century in the opening game and now Buttler's form boards well for England with three matches remaining. Will Jacks after a string of low scores got a start and that was also a good sign as England look to seal the series in Saint Lucia on November 14.

The West Indies in both games lost three wickets cheaply and top-order runs will be a key area of focus going into the Saint Lucia leg with the series on the line. The likes of Rovman Powell and Romario Shepherd did well, however, losing wickets in clusters always forces the middle order to delay the attack for the longest as the rescue acts become longer.