Can Shubman Gill break Don Bradman's world record set in 1930 in fifth Test against England? Shubman Gill can break Don Bradman's world record in the fifth Test against England. Even though it seems difficult, with him needing 253 runs at the Oval, but not impossible, especially given that he made 430 runs across two innings in the second Test at Edgbaston.

London:

As India gear up for the final Test of the series at The Oval, all eyes are on Shubman Gill, who stands on the brink of rewriting cricket history. The India captain has a golden opportunity to break one of the oldest and most revered records in Test cricket. Notably, the legendary Don Bradman currently holds the record for most runs in a single series, but if Gill plays to his merit and repeats his Edgbaston heroics, the cricketer can go into the record books.

Notably, Bradman set the benchmark during the 1930 Ashes series in England, amassing a staggering 974 runs across five Tests. It’s a record that has stood the test of time for nearly a century, untouched by generations of greats. However, now Gill is within striking distance of eclipsing the Australian icon.

So far, the 25-year-old has been in sublime form in the ongoing England tour. In four Tests that have been played, he has already accumulated 721 runs. To surpass Bradman’s mark, he needs another 253 runs at The Oval. It is a challenging yet not impossible task, especially as he made 430 runs in two innings in the second Test at Edgbaston.

India trail 2-1 in the series

India currently trail 2-1 in the five-match series. After suffering a defeat in the first Test at Headingley, the Gill-led side scripted a thumping comeback in the second game at Edgbaston. They put up a strong fight in the third Test at Lord’s, but suffered a 22-run defeat. In the fourth Test at Old Trafford, they batted brilliantly in the third innings to enforce a draw.

The team will now hope to end the series strongly. A win in the fifth Test at the Oval will help them end the series on level terms, a result that will boost the confidence of the players, especially given that this is first Test series that they played without the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and R Ashwin.