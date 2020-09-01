CAB organizes webinar on laws of cricket for Bengal girls

Image Source : CAB Experienced umpire Premdip Chatterjee took the session today while along with Senior and U23 head coach, assistant coaches Charanjit Singh, Rituparna Roy and other staff were also present.

In another attempt towards the betterment of women's cricket the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) on Tuesday organised a webinar on the laws of Cricket for the senior and U-23 girls. Senior and U23 women's head coach Shib Sankar Pal was also present during the session.

"It was a very good session for the girls as the laws were discussed in detail, their doubts and questions were answered. Types of outs, fielding restrictions, restrictions about time taken on and off the field were discussed," he said.

"I thank CAB President Avishek Dalmiya for organising such sessions for the girls. While outdoor practices are halted the girls can learn so much about the laws and improve," he added about the session.

"It was a fantastic interactive session. Girls were so keen to know and clear their doubts. As the laws of the game gets updated with time so the players must be aware of the laws," Premdip said about the session today.

