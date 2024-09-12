Thursday, September 12, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Bring back Ishan Kishan trends on Twitter as he scores century in Duleep Trophy on comeback

Bring back Ishan Kishan trends on Twitter as he scores century in Duleep Trophy on comeback

The second round of matches in Duleep Trophy got underway today in Anantapur with India A facing India D while India B and India C faced each other. After missing out due to injury in the first round, Ishan Kishan turned up for India C and smashed a century in a dominant show.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: September 12, 2024 16:21 IST
ishan Kishan
Image Source : AP Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan has scored a century on his return to domestic cricket in the red-ball format. Playing for India C, the left-hander impressed with a knock of 111 runs off just 126 balls with 14 fours and three sixes. Interestingly, he was part of India D ahead of the first round but was ruled out due to injury. There was no mention of Kishan in the BCCI press release when the selectors announced squads for the second round.

Much to everyone's surprise, Ishan turned up for India C and batted at four. He came out to bat when the team had lost two quick wickets at the score of 97 and stitched an 189-run partnership with Baba Indrajith for the third wicket. This is his seventh century in first-class cricket and this performance certainly holds him in good stead, especially after what happened earlier this year during the home series against England.

He didn't make himself available to play for Jharkhand in the Ranji Trophy and instead was in Baroda training with Hardik Pandya ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Despite clear instructions from the BCCI, the cricketer stayed away from red-ball cricket for unknown reasons and ended up losing a central contract. He is currently not a part of India squads across any format despite being the first-choice keeper at one stage.

This led to India calling back KS Bharat for the England series and even Dhruv Jurel made his Test debut. The latter is now in India's squad for the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh after a good show against England scoring 190 runs in four innings with a half-century to his name.

Related Stories
Jasprit Bumrah's selection for Bangladesh Tests: Do selectors have one eye on Australia tour already

Jasprit Bumrah's selection for Bangladesh Tests: Do selectors have one eye on Australia tour already

SLK vs SKN, CPL 2024 Dream11: Best picks for Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

SLK vs SKN, CPL 2024 Dream11: Best picks for Saint Lucia Kings vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Ireland shock England in series finale, record first win against them in 23 years in women's ODIs

Ireland shock England in series finale, record first win against them in 23 years in women's ODIs

Kishan's successful return can challenge Jurel for his place in the Indian team but the aggressive batter from Jharkhand will have to be consistent to be considered again for the national team. But his fans are certainly happy for him after his recent century as 'Bring back Ishan Kishan' started trending on Twitter (X) demanding his return to the Indian team.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement