IPL 2020: Sunil Narine should have bowled in powerplay to MI’s Rohit Sharma, feels Brett Lee

The former Australian pacer feels Kolkata Knight Riders made a mistake by allowing MI skipper the time to settle down

New Delhi Updated on: September 23, 2020 20:57 IST
MI's Rohit Sharma in action against KKR in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

While Kolkata Knight Riders went into the IPL 2020 season with a lot of hope, the first hour of their opening encounter against Mumbai Indians went awry as the Kolkata outfit conceded as many as 70 runs in the first seven overs.

The team did started on a brighter note by picking up Quinto de Kock cheaply (1 run off 3 balls) through pacer Shivam Mavi. However Suryakumar Yadav, who came in at no. 3, quickly took the advantage away from KKR with a barrage of shots. While Mavi kept a steady line-up, fellow pacer Shivam Mavi and Sandeep Warrier disappointed with their line and length. This also allowed skipper Rohit Sharma to settle down and is now on for a bigger score, reckoned former Oz pacer Brett Lee, who also suggested that Sunil Narine should have bowled in the powerplay along with Cummins.

Suryakumar and Rohit put on a 91 run stand with the former departing at 47 off 28 within first 10 overs.

