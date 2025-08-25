Brendan Taylor returns to Zimbabwe ODI Squad after four years for Sri Lanka series Brendan Taylor returns to Zimbabwe’s ODI squad for the Sri Lanka series after completing his ICC ban. Zimbabwe named a 16-member squad for the two ODIs on August 29 and 31 in Harare, with Craig Ervine as captain and several new faces included.

Brendan Taylor is set to make his much-anticipated return to ODIs for Zimbabwe in the upcoming two-match series against Sri Lanka in Harare. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter, who last featured in an ODI in September 2021 against Ireland, makes his comeback after serving a ban for breaching the ICC's anti-corruption code.

Taylor recently marked his international return in the second Test against New Zealand earlier this month in Bulawayo, and his inclusion signals Zimbabwe’s intent to blend experience with youth as they look to bounce back from a string of poor performances.

Notably, Zimbabwe Cricket announced a 16-member squad for the two ODIs scheduled on August 29 and 31, with Craig Ervine continuing to lead the side. The squad also features some new faces and returning players, including uncapped seamer Ernest Masuku, along with Clive Madande, Tony Munyonga, and Brad Evans.

Speaking on the squad selection, convener of selectors David Mutendera emphasised the importance of Taylor’s return. He also added that the squad has been assembled with a focus on balance and impact.

“We are delighted to welcome Brendan back into the fold. His experience and quality are invaluable, especially in pressure situations, and his presence will no doubt lift the dressing room,” Mutendera said in a statement.

"This squad has been selected to give us the best chance against a strong Sri Lankan side. We have combined proven match-winners with players who are hungry to make their mark, and that mix of experience and energy will be crucial as we transition from red-ball cricket to the fast pace of ODIs,” he added.

Zimbabwe’s recent form has been underwhelming. They suffered heavy defeats in back-to-back home Tests against South Africa and New Zealand and endured a winless T20I tri-series featuring both teams.

Following the ODIs, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka will also meet in a three-match T20I series on September 3, 6, and 7 in Harare.

Zimbabwe squad for ODI series against Sri Lanka

Craig Ervine (capt), Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Ben Curran, Brad Evans, Trevor Gwandu, Wessly Madhevere, Clive Madande, Ernest Masuku, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Sikandar Raza, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams