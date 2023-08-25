Breach of contract? Indian cricketers get verbal warning after Virat Kohli reveals yo-yo test score: Report

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli's yo-yo test score is 17.2

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly given a verbal warning to team India cricketers regarding breach of contract after Virat Kohli revealed his yo-yo test score on social media. The Asia Cup-bound players are currently undergoing a camp in Alur, Bengaluru and all the players underwent yo-yo test on Thursday (August 24) and soon after his test was done, Kohli posted an Instagram story while also revealing his score to be 17.2.

According to a report in the Indian Express, hours after Kohli's story went viral, the Indian team management asked the cricketers to not reveal their yo-yo test scores. Perhaps, it is understood that the yo-yo test score in confidential and in this regard, it will be breach of contract from the players if they reveal it in public. Reportedly, BCCI top brass is not happy with Kohli's Instagram story and hence, the verbal warning was given to all the players in the camp.

"The happiness of finishing the yo-yo est between the dreaded cones. 17.2 done," Virat Kohli wrote on his Insta story along with his photo post training. "Players have been informed verbally to avoid posting any confidential matter on social media platforms. They can post pictures while training but posting a score leads to breach of contract clause," BCCI official was quoted as saying. According to PTI report, apart from Kohli, India captain Rohit Sharma and vice-captain Hardik Pandya also cleared the yo-yo test.

Meanwhile, the camp consists of players who did not travel to Ireland. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma are expected to join the camp on Friday. All these players were part of the recently concluded T20I series against Ireland. Team India is expected to fly out to Sri Lanka on Augut 30, the day when Asia Cup will start with the game between Pakistan and Nepal in Multan.

Latest Cricket News