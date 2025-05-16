Brandon McMullen breaks Scotland record in ODIs; surpasses India's KL Rahul, MS Dhoni in elite list Scotland batter Brandon McMullen is riding on a high horse in white-ball cricket in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup League 2. McMullen completed the milestone of 1,000 runs in ODIs in the game against the UAE as Scotland fight it out for a spot in the 2027 ODI World Cup.

New Delhi:

Scotland batter Brandon McMullen achieved the milestone of 1,000 runs in the ODIs in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 encounter against the UAE in Kampong on Wednesday, May 14. McMullen became the fastest Scottish batter to achieve the milestone in just his 26th innings, surpassing the former captain Kyle Coetzer, who got to the landmark in 28 innings.

McMullen was a bit far from achieving the all-time record, which belongs to Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman, who reached the number in just 18 innings, however, given the limited number of opportunities Scotland get to play the ODI format, the 25-year-old has done well for himself. From scoring a career-defining 150 against the USA in October last year, McMullen has continued the form in the Netherlands leg of the League 2, with a couple of fifties already.

McMullen by achieving the record in 26 innings, left behind the like of Mike Hussey (27), KL Rahul (27), Graeme Smith (28), MS Dhoni (29), Travis Head (30), Shai Hope (30), David Warner (31) and Sachin Tendulkar (34) among other big names on the list. While his fifty helped the Scots get over the line, it was his effort with the ball that set up the Wednesday win for his side. Scotland bundled up the UAE for 162 with Brad Currie and McMullen taking three wickets apiece, eventually setting themselves up for a relatively comfortable chase.

Scotland find themselves fourth on the table in 15 matches in League 2, the qualification pathway for the 2027 ODI World Cup, which takes place in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. The Netherlands, the USA and Canada are ahead of the Scots on the table. Scotland take on the Netherlands on Friday, May 16 in their final game before the competition moves to the USA for the last leg with the hosts USA, Canada and Oman set to take on each other.