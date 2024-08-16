BPH vs SOB, The Hundred Eliminator Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Birmingham Phoenix will take on Southern Brave in the men's Hundred 2024 eliminator on Saturday, August 17 at the Oval

Birmingham Phoenix have made it to the top three in the men's Hundred for the second time in four years as they confirmed the second spot on the table with a win over Manchester Originals in a rain-hit encounter at Edgbaston on Thursday, August 15. Since the rain reduced the match to 30-ball per side, Phoenix couldn't make a push for the top spot with an inferior NRR and the Oval Invincibles for a second consecutive season, made it to the final directly from the group stage.

Phoenix will now be facing the inaugural champions Southern Brave in the eliminator. The Brave are slightly fortunate given their last league match was washed out against the Welsh Fire where they were 21/2 chasing 182 as a better NRR helped them qualify ahead of the Northern Superchargers, who also had 11 points. But since they have now made it, the Brave will have a challenge on their hands given that Phoenix are coming off four consecutive wins.

Phoenix have the momentum and the bowling attack to counter any opposition and conditions as the three overseas quicks have been impressive and their use by Moeen Ali, add to the variety of left-armer Chris Wood, Brave batters will have their task cut out. Yes, they too have a very good bowling line-up but it was put under pressure by the Welsh Fire and hence will be slightly underconfident coming into the eliminator on Saturday, August 17 at the Oval.

My Dream11 team for The Hundred 2024 Eliminator, BPH vs SOB

Moeen Ali, Ben Duckett (c), James Vince, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Dan Mousely, Leus du Plooy, Kieron Pollard, Chris Jordan (vc), Sean Abbott, Adam Milne

Probable Playing XIs

Birmingham Phoenix: Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali(c), Jamie Smith(w), Liam Livingstone, Dan Mousley, Jacob Bethell, Benny Howell, Sean Abbott, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Chris Wood

Southern Brave: Alex Davies (wk), James Vince (c), Leus du Plooy, James Coles, Laurie Evans, Kieron Pollard, Chris Jordan, Danny Briggs/Craig Overton, Akeal Hosein, Jofra Archer, Tymal Mills