Tuesday, August 06, 2024
     
  BPH vs NOS, The Hundred 2024 Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Birmingham Phoenix vs Northern Superchargers

BPH vs NOS, The Hundred 2024 Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Birmingham Phoenix vs Northern Superchargers

Northern Superchargers under the new leadership of Andrew Flintoff and Harry Brook has been in red-hot form in the men's Hundred 2024 winning three games on the trot after starting their campaign with a defeat. With Ben Stokes returning to the fold, Superchargers will not be easy to handle.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: August 06, 2024 20:16 IST
Northern Superchargers take on Birmingham Phoenix in their
Image Source : GETTY Northern Superchargers take on Birmingham Phoenix in their bid to win a fourth match in a row

Birmingham Phoenix suffered a massive loss to probably the best-looking team in the men's Hundred 2024, the Southern Brave, but will hope to pick themselves back against another strong side in the Northern Superchargers. The Superchargers are on a three-match winning streak and with Ben Stokes set to return to the Hundred after three years, the Men in Purple will be confident of continuing their winning momentum against the Phoenix outfit, which has blown hot and cold.

Phoenix will need their inconsistent batting line-up to get their act together and fire as a unit as already half of the tournament is done and games are coming thick and fast. If the Phoenix have to challenge those top three spots, they will need their batters to fire as their bowling still has been able to do the job more or less. Jamie Smith, now the Test wicketkeeper will return to the side, and the Phoenix will hope that it adds depth to their line-up.

The Superchargers will have their selection decisions to make with Ben Stokes set to return. Stokes returning will mean that Ben Dwarshuis will not be able to feature and hence Matt Short might return to the side. Matt Potts' emergence as a potent death bowling option has one of the stories of the season for the Superchargers as he is single-handedly closing games with the ball for Harry Brook and Co.

My Dream11 team for The Hundred 2024 Match 19, BPH vs NOS

Matt Short, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Jamie Smith, Dan Mousely, Nicholas Pooran (vc), Harry Brook, Mitchell Santner, Adil Rashid, Adam Milne (c), Sean Abbott

Probable Playing XIs

Birmingham Phoenix: Aneurin Donald/Jamie Smith (w), Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali (c), Dan Mousley, Jacob Bethell, Louis Kimber, Benny Howell, Sean Abbott, Adam Milne, Tim Southee

Northern Superchargers: Matt Short, Graham Clark, Nicholas Pooran (w), Harry Brook (c), Ben Stokes, Adam Hose, Mitchell Santner, Jordan Clark, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley

