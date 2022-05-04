Boria Majumdar slapped two-year ban for intimidating Wriddhiman Saha, no BCCI accreditation

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Wriddhiman Saha during a match (file photo)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has banned journalist Boria Majumdar for two years for intimidating cricketer Wriddhiman Saha.

According to Saha, Majumdar had sent intimidating messages to him for not giving an interview.

The 37-year old had earlier shared screenshots of the conversation between them on Twitter and had stated that he felt bullied by such conduct.

BCCI imposed a series of sanction against the senior journalist that include a ban on getting interview with any registered players in India, getting any accreditation as a member of the press in any cricket matches in India, and access to any of BCCI and members associations owned cricket facilities.