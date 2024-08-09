India to play two-day pink-ball warm-up match ahead of the day-night Test against Australia in Adelaide

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins.

The Indian men's cricket team will face Prime Minister's XI in a two-day pink-ball warm-up match to fine-tune their prep ahead of the day-night Test against Australia in Adelaide.

The warm-up fixture will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on November 30 and December 1 leading into the second Test at the Adelaide Oval starting December 6.

The warm-up game has a lot of significance keeping in mind India's forgettable outing in the day-night Test in Adelaide on their previous tour of Australia in 2020-21.

India had posted 244 on the board after batting first but witnessed a terrible collapse in the second innings to get bundled out for just 36 runs. None of the India batters had managed to reach the double digits. Australia had won the game by eight wickets.

The 2020-21 tour had started with the pink-ball Test and India had managed to bounce back in style to win the four-match series 2-1. India's wins had come in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and The Gabba in Brisbane.

This time around the tour will kick off with the opening Test slated to be played at the Perth Stadium. Team India will play an intra-squad warm-up at the WACA between November 15 to 18 ahead of the first Test on November 22.

