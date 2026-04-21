Boost for CSK after Ayush Mhatre blow, star pacer joins squad ahead of MI El Clasico in IPL 2026

New Delhi:

In a boost for Chennai Super Kings, star fast bowler Spencer Johnson has joined the squad ahead of their El Clásico against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, April 23. CSK shared a social media post to confirm the development. Johnson's return is a boost for CSK after they were dealt the Ayush Mhatre blow.

Johnson was named the injury replacement for fellow Australian Nathan Ellis and was signed by the Super Kings for Rs 1.5 crore. CSK confirmed Johnson's arrival through social media. "Need for speed? Here comes Spencer," CSK wrote in a caption to a post featuring the Aussie speedster.

With CSK now missing Khaleel Ahmed for the remainder of the season due to a quadriceps injury, Johnson's return is a major boost. The tall pacer can be used at all phases by the Super Kings. He is primarily a new-ball bowler but has decent numbers in the middle and the death overs as well. He has taken 21 wickets in 37 innings at the death overs in T20 cricket, going for 8.55 runs an over and having a bowling average of 16.9 runs.

CSK dealt with Ayush Mhatre blow

CSK have been dealt a massive blow ahead as their young batter Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing edition of the IPL due to a hamstring injury. He sustained the injury while batting in the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad last week on Saturday.

The franchise confirmed the development in an official statement that said that the cricketer will require around four months to regain complete fitness. "Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2026 due to a left hamstring injury sustained while batting during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18. Ayush's injury will require a rehabilitation period of 6-12 weeks. We wish Ayush a speedy recovery," the statement from CSK read.