Blow for Pakistan, Saim Ayub ruled out of 2nd Test against South Africa due to ankle injury

Follow us on Image Source : AP Saim Ayub left the field grimacing in pain on Day 1 of the 2nd Test against South Africa.

Pakistan have been dealt with a blow as opening batter Saim Ayub has been ruled out of the ongoing second Test against South Africa at Newlands.

Ayub injured his ankle while fielding on Day 1 of the Test and was taken off the field. "Saim Ayub has been ruled out of further participation in the second men's cricket Test against South Africa after twisting his right ankle while fielding," the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a release.

Ayub has undergone X-rays and the timeline for his return remains uncertain. "Saim underwent X-rays and MRI tests this afternoon and the reports have been sent to specialists in London for further advice on the treatment and time away from competitive cricket," the board added.

Ayub hurt his ankle while trying to stop a boundary in the seventh over. He ran back to stop a shot from Ryan Rickelton, made a dive and hurt himself. He had to be taken off the field and was grimacing in pain.

Bavuma, Rickelton lead South Africa's dominant opening day

Meanwhile, Proteas captain Temba Bavuma and right-handed batter Rickelton took South Africa to a strong position at the end of the opening day of the Newlands Test. Both the players slammed centuries to help the hosts reach 316/4 to the stumps on Day 1.

Bavuma slammed his fourth Test century, while Rickelton got to his second ton and is eyeing a double now. Bavuma was dismissed for 106, while Rickelton is unbeaten on 176. Bavuma and Rickelton put together 235 runs for the fourth wicket as they shattered the record for the highest partnership for the fourth wicket at Newlands.

The previous record belonged to England's Les Ames and Wally Hammond, both of who had made 197 runs for the fourth wicket in a clash against the Proteas in 1938.

Highest fourth wicket stands at Newlands:

1 - Temba Bavuma and Ryan Rickelton: 235 runs vs Pakistan in 2025

2 - Les Ames and Wally Hammond: 197 runs vs South Africa in 1938

3 - AB de Villiers and Jacques Kallis: 192 runs vs Sri Lanka in 2012

4 - Michael Clarke and Steve Smith: 184 runs vs South Africa in 2014

5 - Hashim Amla and Faf du Plessis: 171 runs vs England in 2016