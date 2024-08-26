Blow for Bangladesh and Pakistan, ICC docks WTC points for slow-over rate; Shakib Al Hasan hit with fine

Follow us on Image Source : AP Pakistan and Bangladesh players.

Bangladesh and Pakistan have been dealt with a blow as the International Cricket Council has docked World Test Championship points for slow-over rate during the first Test at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan have been docked six WTC points for being found six overs short in the first Test, while the winners Bangladesh have lost three WTC points for being three overs short.

The point deduction sees Bangladesh slipping down to seventh place from sixth spot in the WTC standings, however, Pakistan remain in eighth place in the nine-team table despite this cut.

Meanwhile, the hosts were also fined 30% of their match fee, while the visitors were penalized 15% of the fees. The skippers of both the teams - Shan Masood and Najmul Hossain Shanto - pleaded guilty to the offences and accepted the sanctions.

Veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been fined 10% of his match fee and a demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct. The all-rounder threw a ball at Rizwan in the 33rd over in the second innings.

Shakib was penalized under Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment such as a water bottle) at or near a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match."

Bangladesh had 24 points to their name after their historic win over Pakistan with a PCT of 40%. The three-point deduction brings their points to 21 and their PCT to 35%, sending them below South Africa, who have a PCT of 38.89%. Pakistan had 22 points and a PCT of 30.56%. The current points stand at 16 and the PCT is 22.22%.

Bangladesh defeated Pakistan for the first time in Test cricket on Sunday in Rawalpindi. The Bangla Tigers chased down a target of 30 runs with 10 wickets in hand on Day 5 of the opening Test. Despite the match looking set for a draw, Bangladesh spinners set up the win, helping to bowl out the hosts for 146.