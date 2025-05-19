Blessing Muzarabani stats: Know everything about RCB's replacement player for IPL 2025 Blessing Muzarabani is set to play for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the ongoing IPL season. For the first time, the fast bowler is featuring in the cash-rich league and has been signed by the franchise for Rs 75 lakh. Here's all you need to know about Muzarabani

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) sealed their playoff qualification on Sunday (May 18) and are currently sitting in second place in the points table with eight wins from 12 matches. On Monday (May 19), the franchise surprised everyone, signing Zimbabwe fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani for the playoffs. He will replace South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi, who is set to leave on May 26 as the Proteas prepare for the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia.

However, Muzarabani's signing is likely to turn out to be a masterstroke from RCB. The 6 feet 8 inch fast bowler from Zimbabwe has already played 12 Tests, 55 ODIs, and 70 T20Is and has picked 51, 69, and 78 wickets respectively so far. He has been a T20 freelance as well, featuring in different leagues across the world. Even though this is his maiden IPL stint, Muzarabani has played in ILT20 for Gulf Giants, PSL for Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans, CPL for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, and T20 Blast for Northamptonshire.

Overall, the 28-year-old has played 118 T20 matches and accounted for 127 scalps with his economy rate being 7.24. Muzarabani is known for the bounce he generates due to his height and tends to regularly pick up wickets irrespective of the format. In the two-match Test series against Bangladesh, Blessing played a crucial role in his team's win in the first match, picking up nine wickets, including a six-wicket haul in the second innings.

Muzarabani is currently gearing up for the one-off Test match against England, starting from May 22, and will then turn up for RCB ahead of the playoffs. He has signed for Rs 75 lakh and will most likely be available for RCB's final league stage game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 27 (Tuesday).