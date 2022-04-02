Blackcaps look for a clean sweep as they dominate and win the 2nd ODI series against The Netherlands

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ ICC File Photo of Tom Latham

New Zealand win the three-match ODI series as they lead 2-0 with their dominating performance against the Netherlands. The Netherlands showed a valiant fight against Blackcaps but fell prey to their outstanding bowling attack.

NZ Captain Tom Latham put up his career-best on the scoreboard with a magnificent knock of 140 not out of 123 balls. BLACKCAPS’ top order fell like a pack of card and were 32 for 5 at one point. Captain Tom Latham avoided the looming disaster with his brilliant performance and putting up a total of 264/9.

With Netherlands failing to chase the total on the board, the birthday boy Latham gifted himself a series win and was adjudged the man of the match. Catch the highlights of the 2nd ODI played between New Zealand and the Netherlands which will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

New Zealand bowlers were consistent with their line and length throughout and lead the team to an easy victory as The Dutch were bowled out with just 146 runs. Ish Sodhi, Michael Bracewell, and Kyle Jamieson took 7 wickets in total and took control of the game after the dismissal of Vikramjit Singh and Bas de Leede who scored 31 and 37 runs of 51 and 58 balls respectively.

New Zealand captain and wicketkeeper Tom Latham speaks about the 2nd ODI played against the Netherlands, “It was not an ideal situation to come into bat at the start, But, that's cricket and you have to adapt to the situation. We managed to build a few partnerships and bat till the end of 50 overs. The spinners did a fantastic job and saved the innings.”

