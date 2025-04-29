Bihar CM announces huge cash prize for Vaibhav Suryavanshi after century against GT Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar took to social media and announced a massive sum of Rs. 10 lakh for 14-year-old Rajasthan Royals star Vaibhav Suryavanshi after his exceptional knock against Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2025.

New Delhi:

Rajasthan Royals registered a brilliant victory against Gujarat Titans in game 47 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. Both teams locked horns at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 28, and bowling first, Rajasthan conceded 209 runs in the first innings of the game.

Where the target looked too big to be chased down, it was the performance of 14-year-old star Vaibhav Suryavanshi that shook world cricket. Opening the innings for Royals, the youngster amassed 101 runs in 38 deliveries, helping the side chase down the target in 15.5 overs, winning the game by eight wickets.

With Vaibhav’s marvellous century, Bihar’s Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, took centre stage and announced a Rs. 10 lakh cash prize for Suryavanshi after his exceptional knock against Gujarat Titans.

Hailing from Samastipur, Bihar, Suryavanshi broke a plethora of records with his historic century. He scored the second fastest ton in IPL history; he became the youngest ever to score a T20 hundred as well.

"Congratulations and best wishes to Mr. Vaibhav Suryavanshi of Bihar, who became the youngest player (14 years) to score a century in the history of the IPL. He has become a new hope for Indian cricket through his hard work and talent. Everyone is proud of him. I met Mr. Vaibhav Suryavanshi and his father in 2024 at 1 Anne Marg, where I wished him a bright future,” Nitish Kumar tweeted.

"After his brilliant performance in the IPL, I also congratulated him over the phone. Mr. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a young cricketer from Bihar, will also be awarded an honorarium of Rs 10 lakh by the state government. I hope Vaibhav sets new records for the Indian team in the future and brings glory to the country,” he added.

The win for Royals saw the side register their third win of the season. The team moved up in the standings and now occupies eighth place in the points table.