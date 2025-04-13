Bhuvneshwar Kumar achieves major T20 milestone with appearance against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025 Veteran Royal Challengers Bengaluru pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar achieved a major T20 milestone with his inclusion in the playing XI for the side's clash against Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025.

Game 28 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 saw Rajasthan Royals taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Both sides locked horns at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 13, and the game began with Royals coming in to bat first after losing the toss.

With RCB coming in to bowl, it was veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar who captured the limelight, as the clash against RR was his 300th T20 appearance, which is the most by any Indian pacer in history.

It is worth noting that across his 300 T20 appearances, the veteran has taken 316 wickets. It is interesting to note that RCB roped in the services of Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the IPL 2025 mega auction for Rs. 10.75 crore.

Interestingly, Punjab Kings’ Yuzvendra Chahal is the only specialist spinner in the 300 club. Apart from Chahal, all-rounders Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have 300+ appearances to their names as well in T20 cricket.

Speaking of the game between RR and RCB, the clash saw RR coming in to bat first, and the side got off to a subpar start as skipper Sanju Samson departed on a score of 15 runs in 19 deliveries. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the highest run-getter for RR with 75 runs in 47 deliveries. Riyan Parag added 30 runs on the board, alongside Dhruv Jurel, who went unbeaten on a score of 35 runs as Rajasthan Royals posted a total of 173 runs in the first innings.

As for RCB, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, and Krunal Pandya were among the wicket takers with one wicket each to their name. Limiting RR to a subpar total, RCB hopes for just an impressive performance with the bat in the second innings.

Most T20s for Indian pacers

300* - Bhuvneshwar Kumar

291 - Hardik Pandya

234 - Jasprit Bumrah

204 - Harshal Patel