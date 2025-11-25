Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium ignored for T20 World Cup 2026, will RCB host IPL games? Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium is excluded from T20 World Cup 2026 venues due to 2025 crowd concerns. Ahmedabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata confirmed as hosts. IPL 2026 plans for RCB remain uncertain amid safety reviews.

Bengaluru:

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has been left out of the venue list for the T20 World Cup 2026, continuing a string of high-profile exclusions for one of India’s most celebrated cricket arenas. The stadium, which has hosted numerous memorable matches, will not feature in the ICC’s next global T20 showcase, as the tournament will be jointly held by India and Sri Lanka.

The decision comes in the wake of the tragic stampede that occurred after the 2025 IPL season, when Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched their maiden title. Thousands had gathered for the victory celebrations outside the stadium, and the crowd surge led to the deaths of at least 11 people, with nearly 50 others injured. The incident raised serious concerns about crowd management, emergency preparedness, and the venue’s ability to safely host large-scale international events.

The repercussions of the tragedy have been long-lasting. Bengaluru was also removed from the hosting schedule of the Women’s World Cup 2025, with matches shifted to Navi Mumbai. Local fans, who pride themselves on the city’s rich cricketing culture and state-of-the-art facilities, have expressed disappointment at seeing their stadium sidelined from major ICC events.

5 Indian cities confirmed for T20 World Cup 2026

Next year, for the T20 World Cup 2026, five Indian cities have been shortlisted and Bengaluru was once again ignored. Ahmedabad, New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata will host the matches and that raises questions about the IPL 2026 venues as well. As per reports, Rajasthan Royals are in conversation with MCA over a possible move to Pune next year, and it could also be possible that RCB are asked to find a venue as well.

Officials have indicated that safety reassessments and infrastructure upgrades are ongoing at Chinnaswamy. Whether the stadium will be reinstated for the forthcoming IPL will depend on the completion of these reviews and compliance with enhanced safety measures. However, in case BCCI or RCB decide to host games in Bengaluru in IPL 2026, it will be a major blow for the millions of fans in the city.