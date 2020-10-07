IPL 2020: Ben Stokes expresses surprise at KKR sending Sunil Narine to bat before Eoin Morgan

Image Source : PTI File photo of Sunil Narine.

English all-rounder Beng Stokes has just arrived in the UAE for IPL 2020 after some time off the game due to his father illness. The player is much-needed addition for his franchise Rajasthan Royals, who have slumped to three back-to-back defeats after two consecutive wins.

While the player is currently in quarantine and won't be available for selection till October 10, Stokes wasn't really happy with what he saw during Wednesday's clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings in Dubai.

KKR batting order has been a guessing game for many with new coach Brendon McCullum insisting on left-hand right-hand combinations at all time, resulting in the reshuffling of the batting line-up. This has often led to in-form Eoin Morgan coming way down the order at no.5 or 6 with very few deliveries to play. The plan didn't get much support with misfiring Sunil Narine and Dinesh Karthik up the order while KKR remaining inconsistent with two wins and two losses.

And on Thursday against CSK, the trend continued when Morgan again came to bat at no.6 with Sunil Narine being demoted to middle-order ahead of him. Narine's

This took Stokes by surprised and he asked in a short tweet: "Narine before Morgan?"

Narine before Morgan??? — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) October 7, 2020

Former Indian middle-order star was quick to react to the tweet with a witty remark as he appeared to be in disagreement with the decision taken KKR think tank.

Yuvraj wrote: "Yeah it’s like yuvraj before stokes! Sometimes u got let the all-rounders go before, bowlers who can bat before a proper batsman to slog!"

Yeah it’s like yuvraj before stokes 😂! Sometimes u got let the all-rounders go before , bowlers who can bat before a proper batsman to slog 😜! — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 7, 2020

Narine's batting woes continue on the night as he could only manage a 9-ball 17 innings while Morgan fetched 7 runs in 10 deliveries with KKR managing to go past 150 with the help of Rahul Tripathi's 81.

