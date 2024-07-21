Ben Duckett, Harry Brook hand England advantage on day three of Trent Bridge Test against West Indies

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Harry Brook.

Counterattacking knocks by Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope and Harry Brook have helped England amass a 207-run lead over West Indies by the end of day three of the Trent Bridge Test.

Though England didn't get off to a great start in their second innings after Zak Crawley was forced to make his way back to the dressing room at an individual score of three runs, the rest of the English batters utilized the batting conditions to the fullest and wrestled back momentum.

The pair of Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope replicated its first innings performance and stitched a 119-run stand to deny West Indies any chance of making further inroads.

Pope got out after reaching his fifty with the help of six fours as Alzarri Joseph got rid of him.

Duckett was the more aggressive of the two players as the southpaw raced to 76 off 92 deliveries with the help of 11 fours. Alzarri helped West Indies see the back of Duckett. The West Indian pacer pinner Duckett in front of his stumps to give the tourists their third breakthrough.

Duckett's wicket turned out to be the last for the day for Windies as Brook joined hands with Joe Root and scripted a solid comeback for the hosts.

Root took a bit of time in the middle and looked his vintage self as he waited for the West Indian bowlers to err in terms of line and length. He has struck three fours and is unbeaten on 37.

On the other hand, Brook batted with plenty of flair and punished the opposition with his blazing 71-run knock.

Brook has already hammered eight fours and is batting on 71 off 78 deliveries at a strike rate of 91.02.

Earlier, in the day Joshua Da Silva and Shamar Joseph batted with a lot of resilience and ensured that the visitors snaffled a 41-run lead before getting bundled out. Da Silva remained unbeaten on 82 as he ran out of partners at the other end.