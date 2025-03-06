BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla offers prayers at Lord Ram’s son Lav’s samadhi in Lahore The BCCI's vice president recently came forward and offered his prayers at Lord Ram's son Lav's samadhi in Pakistan's Lahore. He took to X and shared instances from his visit.

The BCCI’s vice president, Rajeev Shukla, has caught all the headlines after he was captured on Thursday, March 6, visiting Lord Ram’s son Lav’s samadhi in Lahore. He was accompanied at the venue by Pakistan’s Home Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Shukla took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and shared his thoughts about the visit as well. “It is recorded in the municipal records of Lahore that this city was named after Lord Ram’s son Lav, and Kasur city was named after his other son Kush. The government of Pakistan also accepts this fact,” he tweeted.

“There is an ancient tomb of Lord Ram’s son Lav in the ancient fort of Lahore. Lahore is named after him. I got the opportunity to pray there. I was also accompanied by Pakistan’s Home Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who is getting this samadhi renovated. Mohsin had started this work when he was the Chief Minister,” the tweet further added.

It is interesting to note that Shukla is in Pakistan at the invitation of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). Pakistan are the hosts of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025, and the summit clash of the tournament is all set to be played in Dubai on March 9, considering the Indian team’s refusal to travel, which saw the tournament being held in a hybrid format.

More to follow...