BCCI unveils strict policy to promote discipline within Team India, makes domestic cricket mandatory

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took a big step with a new policy to promote discipline and unity among the men's senior team on Thursday, January 16. The BCCI unveiled a 10-point diktat which includes mandatory domestic cricket for all players and a restriction on family members on the tours.
Policy Document for Team India (Senior Men)
- Participation in Domestic Matches is mandatory for players to remain eligible for selection in the national team and for central contracts, as per BCCI guidelines. This policy ensures that players remain connected to the domestic cricket ecosystem, fostering talent development, maintaining match fitness, and strengthening the overall domestic structure. It also inspires emerging players by providing them opportunities to compete alongside top cricketers, ensuring continuity in talent progression. Any exceptions to this mandate will be considered only under extraordinary circumstances and will require formal notification and approval from the Chairman of the Selection Committee, ensuring fairness and transparency in the process.
- Players Traveling Separately with Families All players are expected to travel with the team to and from matches and practice sessions. Separate travel arrangements with families are discouraged to maintain discipline and team cohesion. Exceptions, if any, must be pre-approved by the Head Coach and Chairman of the Selection Committee.
- Excess Baggage Limit Players are required to adhere to the specified baggage limits shared with the team. Any excess baggage costs will need to be borne by the individual player. This policy helps streamline logistics and avoid unnecessary expenses.
- Restriction on Individual Staff on Tour/Series Personal staff (e.g., personal managers, chefs, assistants and security) are to be restricted on tours or series unless explicitly approved by the BCCI. This ensures that the focus remains on team operations and minimizes logistical challenges. - this has to be done away with.
- Sending Bags Separately to the Centre of Excellence Players must coordinate with team management regarding equipment and personal items being sent to the Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru. Any additional costs incurred due to separate arrangements will be the player's responsibility.
- Leaving Practice Sessions Early All players are required to stay for the entire duration of scheduled practice sessions and travel together to and from the venue. This rule ensures commitment and fosters a strong work ethic within the team.
- Personal Shoots During Series/Tour Players are not permitted to engage in personal shoots or endorsements during an ongoing series or tour. This avoids distractions and ensures that the players' focus remains on cricket and team responsibilities.
- Family Travel Policy The family travel policy ensures a balance between players' personal well-being and team commitments.
- Participation in BCCI's Official Shoots and Functions Players are required to be available for BCCI's official shoots, promotional activities, and functions. These engagements are essential for maintaining the BCCI's commitments to stakeholders and promoting the game effectively.
- Players Returning Home if Matches End Early Players are required to stay with the team until the scheduled end of the match series or tour, regardless of whether matches conclude earlier than planned. This ensures unity, fosters team bonding, and avoids disruption to team dynamics.