BCCI unveils strict policy to promote discipline within Team India, makes domestic cricket mandatory

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Players to face stern disciplinary action if they fail to meet the new policy

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took a big step with a new policy to promote discipline and unity among the men's senior team on Thursday, January 16. The BCCI unveiled a 10-point diktat which includes mandatory domestic cricket for all players and a restriction on family members on the tours.

Policy Document for Team India (Senior Men)