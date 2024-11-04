BCCI set to review New Zealand whitewash, seniors could be phased out post Australia Test series: Report

Follow us on Image Source : AP Indian team seems to be on the verge of a transition in Test cricket with the seniors not being able to pull their weight in the New Zealand series

The 3-0 whitewash against New Zealand, the first-ever for India at home in three-match series, doesn't seem to have gone down well with the BCCI and the future of a few of the senior players is at stake following the defeat in the third and final Test in Mumbai on Sunday, November 3. With the Australia series less than three weeks away and the squad already announced, the decision-making is likely to be done after January, however, if India aren't able to make it to the World Test Championship (WTC) final by then, a few of the players might have played their final Test at home.

As per a PTI report, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy set to kick off on November 22 in Perth might be the final Test assignment for a couple of senior players out of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin. Jadeja still might be able to survive until the England tour with his batting ability overseas, the other three had a really disappointing series in three games against the Kiwis.

Even skipper Rohit Sharma, who aggregated 91 runs in six innings, was adamant about not thinking too far ahead and focussing on the Australia series, while taking the blame on himself for the defeat.

A BCCI source suggested that if India fail to qualify for the WTC final, all four might have played their last in Australia, especially together.

"Stocks will be taken certainly and it could be of informal nature since the team leaves for Australia on November 10. But this has been a huge debacle but, with Australia series round the corner and the squad already announced, there won't be any tinkering," a senior BCCI source was quoted as saying by PTI on the condition of anonymity.

"But if India doesn't qualify for WTC final in England, one can be rest assured that all four super seniors won't be on that flight to UK for the ensuing five-Test series. In any case, all four have likely played their final Test at home together."

India's chances of qualification have taken a serious hit post the New Zealand series as the 3-0 defeat requires the two-time finalists to secure a 4-0 series win Down Under and with the form they are in, it looks realistically impossible.