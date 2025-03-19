BCCI on course to take major decision prior to IPL 2025 The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials are very likely to unban the use of saliva in the upcoming IPL. A decision will be taken after consulting all the captains on March 20.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is on course to lift the ban on applying saliva on the ball in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The rule that was introduced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) due to COVID-19 was followed by BCCI as well but as things stand, the officials are considering removing the rule for the next season. However, a decision will only be made after consulting with all the IPL captains.

Notably, in 2022, ICC completely banned the idea of applying saliva and in case BCCI brings it back, a message will be sent to the international board. Speaking on the matter, a BCCI official stated that they don’t feel there’s a harm in lifting the ban on saliva in the IPL as it doesn’t have a huge impact as in red-ball cricket. It was noted that IPL is a trend-setting tournament and ultimately, left the decision to the captains.

“Using saliva on the ball was part of the essence of the game until COVID hit. Now that we don't have that threat anymore, we feel there is no harm in lifting the ban on saliva in the IPL,” a top BCCI official told PTI.

“We understand that it makes a bigger impact in red ball cricket but even if it can help bowlers a bit in the white ball game, it should be allowed in the IPL, which is a trend-setting tournament.

Let's see what the captains decide tomorrow,” the source added.

Notably, all the IPL captains will gather in the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on March 20 to discuss about the tournament. The official photoshoot will also be taking place on the same day. A discussion regarding the DRS system on wides will also be taking place.