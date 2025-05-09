BCCI keen on hosting World Test Championship final 2027 in India: Reports The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) recently came forward and expressed their intention to host the World Test Championship final 2027 in India according to recent reports. They submitted their intention for the same last month.

New Delhi:

In yet another development, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) is contemplating hosting the final of the World Test Championship in 2027. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) hosted the previous two editions of the WTC final, and the upcoming final against Australia and South Africa, the BCCI has expressed their interest in hosting the final of the next cycle.

According to reports, the BCCI submitted their intention to host the 2027 WTC final at the meeting of the ICC Chief Executives Committee in Zimbabwe last month.