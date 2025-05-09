BCCI, IPL express gratitude to Indian Railways for facilitating special Vande Bharat for DC, PBKS players A special Vande Bharat train was arranged for the Indian players and the IPL 2025 staff that was present in Dharamsala for the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals. The players have reached Delhi. IPL has shared a video of their travel.

New Delhi:

The official social media account of the Indian Premier League (IPL) shared a post thanking Indian Railways for running a special Vande Bharat train after the Dharamsala airport was shut due to Pakistan’s infiltration in India’s airspace. The match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was called off due to the same, and there was immense doubt regarding the travel of the players, support staff, broadcast team and other staff.

The Indian railways ran a special train to bring both teams to Delhi. The players are expected to fly back to their respective homes from Delhi as the BCCI announced the suspension of the IPL 2025 for a week. The development arrived after several Pakistani drones entered the Indian Air Force and tried to attack the armed forces and civilians. Amid such a hostile situation, the board decided to pause the IPL for a week.

In a video shared by the IPL, star spinner Kuldeep Yadav thanked the Indian Railways and BCCI for managing everything well and informed that the entire IPL team travelled with the players.

“There are many team members, staff members, several individuals from BCCI, cameramen, technical experts - everyone’s there. The train is filled. It was a big team, and it was amazing the way everything was managed. I want to thank the BCCI and Indian railways,” Kuldeep said in the video.

Notably, the players were reportedly escorted to the Jalandhar railway station in batches. Kangra's Superintendent of Police (SP) Shalini Agnihotri confirmed the development, stating that the players were moved amid tight security. Around 40-50 vehicles were arranged for all the players, staff, and broadcasting personnel to travel to the station.

“On Friday morning, the entire contingents of both teams, including players, coaching staff, and broadcast personnel, were moved in around 40 to 50 small vehicles from Dharamsala to Hoshiarpur, located at the Punjab border,” Shalini informed.