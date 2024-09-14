Follow us on Image Source : BCCI X Morne Morkel has been confirmed as the new bowling coach of the Indian team starting with the Bangladesh series

Former South African pacer Morne Morkel was formally introduced as the Indian men's team's bowling coach as part of the head coach Gautam Gambhir's support staff. Morkel was confirmed last month but now has been confirmed by the BCCI ahead of the two-match Test series against Bangladesh. Morkel was delighted with the opportunity saying that when he got the call, it was a special moment and his main job will be to passing on his knowledge of playing for so long at the highest level and getting them up to speed in international cricket.

"When I ended the call, I sat for about five minutes in the room reflecting on it," Morkel said in a video posted on bcci.tv. "I enjoyed it for about 5-7 minutes to myself and then obviously shared it with my family that this is the opportunity and potentially it might happen. I've been a cricket fan for years and it was quite a special moment for me. Just so delighted that we eventually got things over the line and I am here now in the set-up and looking forward to a great journey and time with India."

Morkel said that he has played against and seen some of the players in the IPL. Morkel said making everyone comfortable would be his first job and the first day was all about getting to know everyone and how they were feeling while being 'blown away' by the ability the likes of Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj and Yash Dayal have.

"For me it's important to connect with the guys. I have played a lot against some of the players. I have seen and connected a little bit to some of the guys during the IPL and to be now in the camp and to form a friendship and relationships for me is very important.

"It's one thing having the talent and having the skill. But how can you make those guys feel welcome in an intimidating sort of environment? Playing for India, wearing the blue shirt, there is a lot of expectations. So for me, having the experience and going through that, just passing on that knowledge and helping them to settle and also feel at home. I think, as soon as a player have that comfortability of they belong and feel comfortable in that space, the performances will come," Morkel added.

Morkel has previously played alongside Gambhir as a player for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL and was Lucknow Super Giants' bowling coach when the former India opener was involved with the KL Rahul-led side as a mentor.