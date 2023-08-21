BCCI rejects Hyderabad Cricket Association's request; no more changes in World Cup 2023 schedule: Report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad will host two back-to-back games on October 9 and 10

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 schedule is set to undergo no further change as the BCCI has rejected the Hyderabad Cricket Association's (HCA) request of another tweak since the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in the city will be hosting back-to-back games on October 9 and 10. The HCA had urged BCCI to consider a change as the police might not be able to provide security for two games in less than 24 hours of turnaround.

However, as per a report by Cricbuzz, the BCCI has notified HCA that changing the schedule is not feasible at this point with the ticket sales set to begin later this week. The report further stated that the HCA has complied to BCCI's order and will help the city police in the smooth functioning of all three World Cup matches at the venue.

Hyderabad was supposed to host three games in World Cup 2023 on October 6, 9 and 12. But with the October 12 game between Pakistan and Sri Lanka getting preponed to October 10, the venue will be hosting three matches in a span of five days. The schedule was changed to give Pakistan a few days before the high-octane clash against India, which was shifted from October 15 to a day earlier, October 14.

"We comprehend that BCCI's vice-president, Mr Rajeev Shukla, has already issued a statement. We have been informed that making a last-minute alteration is challenging, and we are striving to make arrangements for the orderly execution of the matches. We have conferred with the city's police commissioner, and he has reassured us of full assistance," the HCA official was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Pakistan will begin their World Cup 2023 campaign against the Netherlands on Friday, October 6 and then will take on Sri Lanka at the very same venue four days later. The only game not featuring Pakistan in Hyderabad will see New Zealand taking on the Dutch on Monday, October 9.

Latest Cricket News