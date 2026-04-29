BCCI confirms India's squad announcement date for Women's T20 World Cup 2026

New Delhi:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that India's squad for the Women's T20 World Cup will be announced on Saturday, May 2. The Indian Board confirmed the development through a social media post.

"Mark your calendars. Team India's squad announcement for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 is coming your way this Saturday," BCCI Women wrote on X. Along with the T20 World Cup squad, the BCCI will also name the team for the three-match T20I series against England, which will act as a final dress rehearsal for the Women in Blue before the global showpiece.

How can the squad look like

The squad will most likely bear a similar look that suffered a 1-4 defeat to South Africa, barring the possibility of a couple of changes. Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma and Jemimah Rodrigues remain the core batting group. The all-rounders list shall have four of Deepti, Arundhati Reddy, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav and Kashvee Gautam.

The bowling look-up will likely have Renuka Singh Thakur, Kranti Gaud and Shreyanka Patil, along with other all-round options of Deepti, Arundhati and others.

India placed in Group A

India have been placed in Group A in the T20 World Cup alongside Australia, Pakistan, South Africa, the Netherlands and Bangladesh. The Women in Blue will open their campaign against Pakistan on June 14 at Birmingham, Edgbaston, before meeting the Dutch on June 17 in Headingley. They will head to Old Trafford for their game against the Proteas on June 21 and another one against Bangladesh on June 25. The Women in Blue will end their campaign against the mighty Aussies on June 28 at Lord's, London.

India's probable squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Anushka Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Richa Ghosh (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Kashvee Gautam, Shree Charani.

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